Ryan Reynolds Reveals If He or Blake Lively Made the First Move When They Started Dating

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of Hollywood's favorite couples and in a recent interview, the Deadpool actor revealed who made the first move in the relationship. The two have been married for almost 10 years and have been charming their fans ever since with their hilarious dynamic, but Reynolds noted that their love is like something from a "fairytale." Reynolds was chatting with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett on their SmartLess podcast when he explained how he and his wife fell into marriage and who made the first move.

"I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern," he said of the 2011 DC film before explaining that the two had been friends for a while before things took a romantic turn. "We were friends and buddies and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were with dating separate people." He said while they would hang out every now and again they "always kind of kept in touch but casually" before they actually started dating.

"Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together," he continued. "I was just begging her to sleep with me." The 44-year-old said it didn't take long after that moment before he knew he wanted to spend forever with her, describing their romance "like out of a fairytale." "A week later I was like, 'We should buy a house together.' And we did."

The sweet pair ended up walking down the aisle together September 9, 2012 in South Carolina where they made their union official. They now share three beautiful daughters together: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 21 months. In fact, while Reynolds is quite the jokester, his daughters have inspired him to show a rather different side recently when he spoke on the importance of mental health awareness. In May, the father-of-three took so Instagram to confess why he's guilty of overscheduling himself in light of mental awareness month.

"One of the reasons I'm posing this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip. And one o the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety," he wrote. He went on to note how he knows he's not alone and he's hoping by talking about it more it will ease the stereotype that surrounds mental illness and the discussions that are not often had surrounding the topic.