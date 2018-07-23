Ryan Reynolds Jokes Blake Lively Is ‘Filing Divorce Papers’

In what fans are loving as the latest good-natured rib in the side of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively‘s relationship, Reynolds joked that Lively was likely filing divorce papers while she is shooting a movie overseas.

The couple, who have been married since 2012 and share two children, are no strangers to poking fun at each other in interviews and on social media. At the Deadpool 2 panel at San Diego’s Comic Con 2018, Reynolds joked that he’s been using his time away from Lively wisely.

“My wife’s been shooting a film overseas so I’ve been having a ton of time to pretend like I’m watching the kids,” he said jokingly during a panel over the weekend, according to Time. “She’s probably filing [divorce] papers as we speak.”

He added that he’s been watching a lot of movie marathons without her there.

“Do you ever do those where you watch like every Quentin Tarantino movie? So I’ve been kind of doing that,” he said.

While Reynolds promotes Deadpool 2, which hit theaters earlier this summer, Lively is currently working on the spy thriller The Rhythm Section, which films in Ireland and Spain. The Rhythm Section is based on the first novel in Mark Burnell’s four-volume Stephanie Patrick series, set for a February 2019 release. Lively will play the titular heroine of the novels.

The Rhythm Section is not Lively’s first thriller; in a move that initially confused fans, she suddenly deleted all her Instagram photos while promoting her role in the upcoming thriller A Simple Favor. Not only did Lively delete all her photos from the photo-sharing platform, but she also unfollowed everyone she’d been keeping up with, including Reynolds. In fact, the only accounts she was following were ones that had the name Emily Nelson, the same name as the character she’ll play in A Simple Favor.

Reynolds even got in the gag, again joking about the downfall of his and Lively’s marriage.

“I’m very sad about that. Definitely stinks. It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don’t know where rage like that comes from,” he said at the time.

The 41-year-old actor likes to make fun of tabloid-generated rumors about himself and Lively. In March, he retweeted an article from International Business Times India that announced the two were “struggling to spend ‘quality time’” together.

“I wish. I could use a little ‘me time’,” Reynolds wrote.

Reynolds and Lively have been married for more than five years and share two daughters, James, 3, and Ines, 1.

But it’s not all teasing in their marriage. The two have been known to gush over each other as well, like the time Lively called Reynolds her best friend.

“I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life. That was the biggest thing to me. I’d never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him,” she told Marie Claire in 2016.