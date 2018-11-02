Ryan Reynolds Jokes Blake Lively Is Cheating With a Ghost After Viral Engagement Story

Blake Lively is doing some serious ghosting, at least according to husband Ryan Reynolds.

Following the publication of a viral story in which a 30-year-old English woman announced that she had become engaged to a ghost, the Deadpool actor played into fan discourse that his wife Blake Lively looked extremely similar to the ghost-loving woman Amethyst Realm.

“THIS is how I find out?” Reynolds, who frequently has back and forth banter and jokes with Lively to fans amusement, replied to the New York Post‘s tweet that included the article and a photo of Realm.

THIS is how I find out? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 1, 2018

In the story, originally reported on by The Sun, Realm opened up about her relationship with a ghost, whom she claimed she met while during a work trip to Australia in February.

“I’d not had a phantom fling for a while and as I was away on business, starting a new relationship was the last thing on my mind,” she told the outlet. “Then one day, while I was walking through the bush, enjoying nature, I suddenly felt this incredible energy. A new lover had arrived.”

They later joined the Mile High Club while on Realm’s return trip from Australia, she claimed.

Their relationship took the next step just nine months later when her ghostly lover popped the big question at England’s Wookey Hole caves.

“There was no going down on one knee — he doesn’t have knees. But for the first time, I heard him speak,” she said. “I could actually hear his voice and it was beautiful. Deep, sexy and real.”

The newly engaged couple are now reportedly planning a “Pagan” ceremony, though they haven’t “discussed the details yet.” Realm’s family and friends are supportive of the unusual relationship, though. However, it remains to be seen if her lover’s family, likely ghosts as well, will attend the ceremony.

Realm had previously opened up about her ghostly affairs during a December appearance on British daytime television program This Morning under a segment titled “I Gave Up Men to Have Sex With Ghosts.”

Her relationship with ghosts reportedly started she and her fiancé moved into a new house, after which time she began to feel a comforting and safe presence. Eventually, the presence and her relationship with it became physical, an act that eventually led to her ending her relationship with her fiancé when he caught her sleeping with the ghost.

Since turning her back to mere mortals, Realm claims she has had romantic and physical relationships with more than 20 ghost.