Ryan Lochte Dishes on Wedding Plans and Whether The Couple Might Do a Reality Show

It seems Ryan Lochte hasn’t lost his taste for the spotlight after Rio.

It turns out the swimmer wouldn’t mind if Dancing with The Stars weren’t his final television gig. He and his new fiancée, Kayla Rae Reid, would like to have a reality show following them on their journey as newlyweds.

“We’ve thought about it,” Loche confessed, when ET asked if he’d consider welcoming even more cameras into his life. “We’ve already thought about it.”

He had a reality show of his own, What Would Ryan Lochte Do?, in 2013.

“I think that would be a lot of fun,” he said. “Especially with us, if you see us when we’re home, we’re just a bunch of goofballs. It’s a lot of entertainment, so we would definitely do it.”

His wedding will be a big production as well, since he plans to invite the entire cast of Dancing with The Stars.

“The whole entire show [will be invited],” he said. “I mean honestly, it’s been like a family. I definitely want for the wedding itself, my closest friends and family. And then afterwards, you know, that’s a celebration, so I’ll have a huge, huge party.”

That party is going to have one killer dance floor.