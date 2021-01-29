Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Stir Engagement Buzz Over Latest Rare Appearance Together

✖

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been together for nearly a decade and share two daughters, and fans are now wondering whether the couple is engaged after they were spotted on a hike this month. Gosling and Mendes were seen in Los Feliz, California with daughters Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, and photos, shared by Page Six, show Mendes wearing a ring on her left ring finger.

Along with their hiking attire, all four family members also wore masks. Though blurry, Mendes' ring appears to be a gold band, and paparazzi photos have shown the46-year-old wearing a similar ring multiple times over the past year. She has also worn the ring in photos on Instagram but has also been photographed without it during the same time frame. Gosling and Mendes met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines sometime in 2011 and have been together ever since, though they keep the details of their relationship private.

They are also extremely private in regards to their family and are rarely seen out with their children, though they do occasionally discuss them in interviews on on social media. "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby," Mendes shared during an October 2020 interview with Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa. "I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."

The actress has also been keeping her Instagram followers updated on family life amid the pandemic, revealing earlier this month that she had decided to spend less time on social media after a conversation with one of her daughters. "I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much. I could tell she was taking it personally," she wrote. "And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal. So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present."