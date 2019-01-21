Rumors Swirl of Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron Possibly Dating

Rumors of a relationship between Oscar winners Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron sprouted over the weekend, but one report claims the two have not even been together in the past six months.

Pitt, 55, and Theron, 43, were joined by Adam Driver for a commercial for watchmaker Breitling last year. A teaser for the ad campaign was released in September. Since then, Theron and Pitt have not spent any time together, according to a PEOPLE Magazine source.

“About six months ago, they did a shoot together,” the source said. “They have not been out together recently and were never dating. Reports of them being involved romantically are false.”

On Sunday, the U.K. tabloid The Sun claimed the two were seen at a Hollywood function as recently as last week. A source claimed they were introduced by Theron’s ex, Sean Penn, and they began a “serious romance” over the holiday season.

“They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now. They’ve been friends for some time — ironically through Sean — but things have developed,” a source was quoted as telling The Sun.

The Sun claimed Pitt and Theron were seen at awards screenings for Roma and If Beale Street Could Talk. Theron was a “special guest” at the Roma screening at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

“They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her,” the Sun source claimed. “Brad seemed in a really good place — they both looked really happy.”

PEOPLE‘s source called the claim that Penn introduced the couple false.

“That couldn’t be more false. Not in the slightest,” the source said.

Pitt has kept a low profile since his split from Angelina Jolie in September 2017. Last year, there were rumors he was dating MIT professor and architect Neri Oxman, but she denied the rumors. He shares six children with Jolie.

However, Pitt has been busy professionally. He spent most of last year filming Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood with Leonardo DiCaprio and is an executive producer on Barry Jenkins’ Oscar hopeful If Beale Street Could Talk. Pitt, an Oscar-winner for co-producing 12 Years A Slave, also filmed James Gray’s sci-fi movie Ad Astra, which opens in May.

As for Theron, the Monster actress finished filming Jay Roach’s untitled Roger Ailes biopic and will next make Atomic Blonde 2. She called off her engagement to Penn in 2015 and has two adopted children.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for HFA (Pitt); David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images (Theron)