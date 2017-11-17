Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Welcome Second Child

Actors Bobby Cannavale and his partner Rose Byrne have welcomed their second child together.

Byrne, 38, gave birth to the couple’s second child earlier this week, with a source telling PEOPLE that further details of the baby’s sex and name have not yet been revealed.

The two, who started dating in 2012 and co-starred in 2015’s Spy, also share 21-month-old Rocco Robin, whom the couple welcomed last February. Cannavale, 47 is also the father to 22-year-old actor son Jake from a previous relationship.

The Neighbors star announced she was pregnant this past August in an interview with Australia’s Jones magazine, revealing that she was “a little tired, but feeling good” in general.

“Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you’re pregnant, which is fabulous,” she said, referring to a shoot she participated in with her brother, photographer George Byrne.

During an interview with the Stephen Colbert on The Late Show earlier this year, Cannavale said the two were in “bliss,” adding that they were “just really, really over the moon” with the second pregnancy.

Although the two keep relatively mum when it comes to sharing their relationship with the media, rumors of a possible engagement swirled last fall after Byrne was photographed wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger.

Congratulations to the happy family!