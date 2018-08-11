Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Vacations in Puerto Rico With Ex Jen Harley After Public Feud

It looks like Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley are out on vacation together, despite the couple’s recent public falling out.

Both Magro and Harley have been documenting their trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico together, giving no indication that there is still bad blood between them. On Saturday morning, Harley posted a photo on her Instagram story showing Magro with their daughter, Ariana Sky, on an outdoor couch.

“Living that beach life,” she wrote. Around the same time, Magro posted a couple of Boomerang videos to his own story, suggesting the reason for their trip. One clip had the hashtag “Scungilli’s Wedding” over it.

In addition to images of their 4-month-old, the couple are also posting a few shots from the upper floors of a resort.

All of these posts come just over a month after Harley reportedly assaulted Magro while driving home from a barbecue with their daughter. On June 24, Harley hit a median and got a flat tire as she was punching Magro repeatedly while driving. Magro tried to get out of the car, but got tangled in the seatbelt as Harley began driving away, dragging him behind the car and tearing up his arm.

Harley was arrested over the incident, though prosecutors ultimately found insufficient evidence to press the charges of domestic battery. Still, Harley spent two nights in jail, and many fans thought that even this unlikely pair would not reconcile after such a debacle.

Just a few days later, however, they were pressing their faces together for a “Happy Independence Day” selfie. It was not their first miraculous make-up, either. The two aired an entire fight on Instagram back in April, not long after their daughter was born.

Both Magro and Harley hurled accusations at each other for cheating, and both tried to publicly shame the other. The altercation even seemed to get physical, as Harley broadcast the whole thing on Instagram Live.

By all appearances, the couple’s drama will factor heavily into the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The ongoing reunion shows the gang trying — sometimes in vain — to grow up and accept real responsibilities. Magro and Harley’s unique brand of co-parenting will undoubtedly play a part in that.

Jersey Shore: Family Reunion season 2 premieres on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.