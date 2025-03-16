Rockstar Reveals Engagement With ‘I’m Taken’ Photo: Congrats to Este Haim

Este Haim is officially off the market. The rockstar has revealed that she is engaged to married.

The Grammy-nominated singer, 38, and eldest of the Haim sisters shared a fun picture on Instagram on Feb. 13 sporting an engagement ring and an “I’m taken” shirt. While there was no caption to go along with the photo, it was all that was needed to indicate that she’ll be walking down the aisle with tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin.

It’s unknown how long Haim and Levin have been together, but the two have been photographed on numerous occasions together in the past, according to PEOPLE. This includes Kansas City Chiefs games with Taylor Swift, also attending her 34th birthday party as well as the U.S. Open. Haim, along with her sisters and bandmates Danielle, 35, and Alana, 33, have mostly kept their private lives out of the public eye, but it seems like the engagement was just one thing couldn’t help but share.

Just a few days ago, the singer promoted Haim’s latest single, “Relationships,” by sharing a series of photos alongside the caption, “I don’t think my fiancé is mentally prepared for relationships to be out.” The song couldn’t be coming out at a better time, even if the song is about wonder about relationships. At least Haim is perfectly secure in her own relationship, and it could very possibly serve as inspiration for some future music.

Haim’s engagement post actually marks her return to social media. All three Haim sisters had deleted their Instagrams last year, and all three just happened to return on Feb. 13, a.k.a. Galentine’s Day. Along with Este’s “I’m taken” post, Alana shared a similar photo of her wearing a shirt saying, “I’m ???” while Danielle’s said, “I’m single.” So Este’s “I’m taken” shirt really makes it even better knowing the context.

Considering the announcement was planned between her and her sisters, it’s unknown when Haim actually got engaged, but she seems to be as happy as ever. And possibly as inspired as ever. Whatever the case may be, she certainly has her hands full with wedding planning and what seems to be Haim’s next musical era. This is an exciting time for her and for fans of the band who have been dying for new music and for the sisters to be back on social media.