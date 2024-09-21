Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Allegedly Cheated on Wife Cheryl Hines

A report in New York Magazine alleges that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had an inappropriate relationship with a reporter, with several pointing out the presidential candidate's wife Cheryl Hines seems to be with the short stick during the scandal.

According to Status, RFK Jr. reportedly had an inappropriate connection to New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi. The journalist was placed on leave due to the relationship and her connection to reporting on the election.

"Recently our Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazine's editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign," the outlet said. "Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign."

Kennedy has denied any sort of relationship happened, with Nuzzi referring to it as more an "alleged digital-only sexting relationship." Hines hasn't spoken out herself, but it is a stressful moment of potential embarrassment due to her visibility throughout his presidential campaign.

According to the New York Post, while Hines has remained mum on the situation, a source close to the couple can't see her sticking by her main through this. "I'll be shocked if Cheryl stays,[Kennedy's] always been known as a flirt and more, even Cheryl knows that. But it seemed like at least publicly he was faithful [until now]. It's not good for Cheryl in Hollywood."

The couple wed in August 2014 and have remained strong since then, but sources claim she's too strong and independent as a woman to put up with such a public infidelity. "I don't imagine her putting up with this. She has a backbone," the source added. "She's not a little housewife at home. She is successful and financially independent on her own."

Nuzzi acknowledged that the alleged relationship with Kennedy was never physical despite "some communications between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal." It also reportedly ended Nuzzi's own engagement to fellow journalist Ryan Lizza, with the latter confirming the details in a separate statement.