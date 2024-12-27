Wedding bells are ringing soon for Vanessa Morgan. The Riverdale and Wild Cards star took to her Instagram on Christmas Eve, wishing everyone a happy holiday “from me and my fiancé.” She shared sweet photos from date night-turned-proposal with basketball player James Karnik. She shared another photo with Karnik showing off the ring along with the caption, “This relationship is a testimony to the blessings God brings when you fully surrender and trust in his perfect timing. I’m so grateful to get to experience this kind of love in this lifetime. Lysm,” with a heart emoji and ring emoji.

According to PEOPLE, Karnik got down on one knee on Dec. 21 at Glow Langley in Canada. The actress told the outlet, “James knows how much I love Christmas, especially all the festive lights, so he took me to the Langley Gow Light Festival. We were walking around, and I honestly thought he was going to propose on Christmas morning, so it came as a complete shock when it happened.”

“James had just injured his foot – we weren’t sure if it was a break or a sprain at the time, but he was on crutches,” Morgan continued. “I asked him if he was sure he wanted to walk around on crutches, and he said, ‘For you, I’ll do it. I know how much you love this.’ It seemed a little suspicious, but I didn’t think much of it. Then, in the middle of all the lights and people, James put down his crutches to ‘adjust the shoe,’ and that’s when I started to suspect something was up. He dropped his crutches, got down on one knee, and asked me to marry him.”

The engagement comes just shy of five months after the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Kaia. The duo announced the pregnancy in early July, with baby Kaia being born in late July. Morgan also shares 3-year-old son River with ex-husband, MLB player Michael Kopech. Even though it’s certainly too early for any wedding details, James Karnik shared he was “Excited for this next step in life and couldn’t be happier with the person I’m doing it with.”

The proposal couldn’t have come at a better time, as Vanessa Morgan just wrapped the second season of the CBC and CW co-production procedural Wild Cards, which is set to premiere on Feb. 3 on The CW. Aside from a voice role in the upcoming animated series Ghostbusters: Ecto Force, Morgan doesn’t seem to be working on anything else so she will probably be putting much of her focus on her growing family and wedding planning.