Rita Wilson Traveled All Around Sydney Ahead of Coronavirus Diagnosis

A shock wave was sent across the the country when it was discovered that Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson had contracted the coronavirus. The two were in Australia for the pre-production of an upcoming film on Elvis Presley. Hanks shared the news on his Instagram.

In his post, he shared that he will keep everyone updated, but for now, he urged everyone to “take care of yourselves.”

Prior to all of this, Wilson and Hanks had been traveling all across Australia and its cities, including Sydney. She captured many of these moments on her Instagram. A couple of her images were in front of the Sydney Opera House.

Her most recent post was three days ago on March 8 when she wrote, “Can’t get enough of Sydney!”

As of Wednesday night, it’s unclear where else in the country she traveled.

“Oh, @Sydney You are beautiful and @sydneyoperahouse you made a dream come true tonight,” she wrote on March 7. “Performing at this iconic place is unlike any other. And, the warmth of the audience made me feel so welcome. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

In his emotional post, Hanks revealed that the two had been diagnosed and how they came about feeling the need to get checked out.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks began. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Warner Bros. also put out a statement. As the studio behind the production, they said they are doing their due diligence to find out who else may have come in contact with the two.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual.”