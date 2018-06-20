‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Splits With Beau Scott Kluth

And they’re back off again! Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer and beau Scott Kluth have split again, Us Weekly reported Wednesday.

“They have a complicated relationship,” a source told the publication of the pair, who met via Mortimer’s RHONY co-star Carole Radziwell during the last season of the Bravo show.

Another source told the publication that Mortimer “isn’t telling anyone that they broke up.”

There may still be hope for the on-again, off-again couple, however.

“They talk every single day and still say I love you,” the source added. “She’s so busy in NYC and he’s so busy in Chicago that they are not exclusive right now because it’s long distance. They’ve done this before, these little breaks. They are both super optimistic they will be able to work it out when their schedules aren’t as crazy … They love each other so much.”

A third source predicted that “they are friends now, but will get back together.”

The second source confirmed, “Scott can’t let go of Tinsley emotionally. Tinsley is hanging on, hoping that Scott will agree to marry her.”

That much is clear for RHONY fans. After watching the pair get back together around the holidays, who first split in October, viewers looked on during last week’s episode as Mortimer and her mom Dale worked themselves into a frenzy trying on wedding dresses. Tears were even shed during the outing when the mother-daughter duo looked at photos of her frozen eggs.

“Oh my God … That’s, like, crazy!” Mortimer said, crying. “That’s, like, my babies!”

It’s good to hear that the two exes remain on good terms, as Mortimer hasn’t always had the best history with her former flames.

In 2016, the reality star was arrested for trespassing outside the Palm Beach home of her ex-boyfriend Nico Fanjul after being found screaming and crying on his front lawn. Despite insisting she was only looking to retrieve some of her stuff from Fanjul’s home, she was booked into the local jail.

Later, when the incident was addressed on the Bravo show, she claimed the relationship was abusive to begin with, and that she was thankful to her arrest for getting her out of that situation.

At least she’s not the only RHONY star with a mugshot…

