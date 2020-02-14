Reese Witherspoon Reveals Rare Photo With Husband Jim Toth for Valentine’s Day

Reese Witherspoon is showing off her husband Jim Toth in a rare photo for Valentine’s Day! The Morning Show actress rarely posts about her significant other on social media, so fans are enjoying every bit of the reveal. In the post, she put together two photos side-by-side, poking fun at the Instagram life versus real life — a trend that social media users have been taking part in. On the left, Witherspoon and her husband are all dressed up before attending a fancy event, while one the right the two are dressed down, sporting big smiles for the photo revealing what they look like in real life.

Me and My Valentine! Instagram vs. Reality ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s1iawWBebj — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 14, 2020

One fan wrote, “You are so beautiful,” while another indicated that they pair definitely looked Instagram ready in both photos. “Am I the only one who thinks both of the pictures are Instagram?” they asked.

ohhhhhhhhh y’all cute. happy valentine’s day. xx — ً (@SmileyNthahood) February 14, 2020

Another user complemented the couple: “Reality’s not so bad if you ask me.”

That’s great Reese. Happy Valentines Day to you both! ❤️ — TheMatureMan (@TheMatureMan1) February 14, 2020

The actress and Toth said “I do” in 2011 with a star-studded ceremony on her ranch in Ojai, California. A year and a half after they wed, they welcomed their first child together, Tennessee Toth. The two are quickly approaching their wedding anniversary coming up in March and because Witherspoon is so private with her relationship with Toth, it’s probably safe to say fans are hoping to see a sweet post on their special day.

Back in 2017, Witherspoon shared a sweet photo of the two looking towards the sunset with a blissful beach setting. “He makes me laugh everyday and supports me in everything I do. Happy anniversary, JT! Here’s to many more!”

Witherspoon also shares two other kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, Ava and Deacon.

While it’s rare for Witherspoon to step out with her husband or children, she was recently caught showing a little PDA when the entire family stepped out for a special occasion at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala. Witherspoon was presented with the Shelly Lansing Leadership Award at the event.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty.