Reese Witherspoon Breaks Her Silence on Jim Toth Divorce

Reese Witherspoon opens up about her divorce from Jim Toth in a new Harper's BAZAAR's cover story for its August 2023 Performance Issue. After 12 years of marriage, the Oscar winner, 47, announced their breakup on Instagram March 24 and officially filed for divorce on March 30. The pair said in a joint statement they reached the "difficult decision" after "a great deal of care and consideration." According to Witherspoon, her recent split resembles her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares two children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19. They broke up in 2006 via a statement sent to the press. "It's interesting what happened to me. When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control," said Witherspoon.

"To be able to talk to people directly about what's going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what's happening," she continued. "Then, of course, there's speculation, but I can't control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable." She added, "It's a vulnerable time for me." Additionally, the actress spoke about her feelings after sharing her divorce news with fans. "I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected." Witherspoon, who has a 10-year-old son Tennessee with Toth, wrote on social media in March, "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," she added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time." Witherspoon also discussed the lessons she's learned in her 40s with Harper's BAZAAR. "I think you start to realize there's a finite amount of time that you have to accomplish what you want to accomplish in this world and that worrying about other people's opinions of you is a waste of your precious time," she said. "It's a liberation in your 40s to feel free of other people's opinions," added Witherspoon. "I mean, they're always there. They just don't matter as much to you, and it's a great feeling."