Rebel Wilson Says Wife Ramona Arum Was Asked to Join ‘RHOBH’

Rebel Wilson could have been a Bravolebrity. The Pitch Perfect star recently revealed that her wife, Ramona Arum, was asked to be a castmember on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “Here’s some hot gossip. Ramona just got asked to be a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills,” Wilson shared on an Australian radio show, The Kyle & Jackie O Show. Host Kyle Sandilands shared his excitement for Agruma to hold a diamond, Wilson agreed, “That’s what I said. I love that show.” But the actress says the fashion designer is hesitant to transition into the reality show world.

“She’s not wanting to do it. I was like, ‘But babe, it could be fun.’ I love the show. I love reality [television],” Wilson said. She also explained why she feels her wife would be a great cast member. “Ramona would be great because she really tells it how it is. She doesn’t give a crap about whatever anybody says to her,” Wilson said.

Wilson and Arum have a connection to Kathy Hilton, who is a “friend” of the cast. “We’re loose friends with Kathy Hilton because we’re friends with Paris,” she said of her friendship with Paris Hilton, Kathy’s daughter. “Kathy recommended her.”

Wilson and Arum wed in Italy in September 2024. The pair were engaged a year earlier in Disneyland. They went public with their relationship in 2022. They officially met on a phone conversation before deciding to go on a date.

In December 2022, Wilson told The Hollywood Reporter that an on-screen kiss with her The Almond and The Seahorse costar, Charlotte Gainsbourg, is how she eventually led to Arum, saying, “If I hadn’t had the experience with Charlotte, I don’t know if I would have ever met [Ramona]. Having [that experience] opened my heart up to it as a possibility. It changed my love life completely.”