Rapper and Model Reveal Engagement After Welcoming Child Together in March

Congratulations are in order for Professor Green and his girlfriend Karima McAdams. The couple shared the exciting news over the weekend that they are engaged. The rapper, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, and McAdams took the major step in their relationship seven months after they welcomed son Slimane Ray Manderson, their first child together, in March of this year.

The couple shared the exciting news with fans via posts to their respective Instagram accounts over the weekend. In his announcement, Manderson shared a smiling photo of his now-fiancee donning a stunning engagement ring, which he captioned, “You call me easy love. I call you my gorgeous thing. Loving me isn’t always easy, but you are always gorgeous.” McAdams, meanwhile, shared a photo of herself and Manderson mebracing one another, writing, “02.10.21 said Yes.”

News of the couple’s engagement was celebrated by their friends and fans alike. Taking to the comments section of the rapper’s post, singer Ella Eyre wrote, “the very best two people, congratulations,” going on to joke, “don’t ask me to sing at the wedding tho okkk xxxxxxx.” Justine Jenkins commented, “Awwww guys!!!! This makes me soooo happy!!!” Somebody else added that they are “so happy for you guys.”

The couple’s engagement comes just months after they welcomed their first child together, with McAdams having given birth to their son in March 2021. Sharing the news at the time, Manderson wrote in a message, “I didn’t wake up Monday morning expecting to meet you. In my mind we still had a couple of weeks to get everything ready, but you had other ideas. I’ve always said “the only way to be on time is to be early”; it’s nice to see you taking after me already, though you seem to have inherited your Mum’s looks.”

Pro Green and McAdams, an actress best known for starring in the spy series Deep State, were first romantically linked in July 2019 following the rapper’s split from Milly Gattegno, according to the Daily Mail. The couple reportedly met through mutual friends and made their public debut at Glastonbury Festival in late June 2019. The rapper was previously married to reality star Millie Mackintosh.