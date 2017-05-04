RaeLynn Reunites With Military Husband After Enlistment

Some people look up to their heroes. I’m in love with mine. Joshua being your wife is the greatest gift God has given me. 💜 A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

Country singer RaeLynn revealed back in February that her husband, Joshua Davis, had enlisted in the military, and the pair were reunited this weekend in adorable fashion.

The star shared a set of snaps from the reunion on Instagram, and her captions will have you feeling things.

“Some people look up to their heroes,” she wrote next to a photo of herself posing with Davis, who is in his uniform. “I’m in love with mine. Joshua being your wife is the greatest gift God has given me.”

In her next photo, the two pose together in front of a military truck, with RaeLynn sharing a few details of their weekend together.

“A lot of Burgers, Hot Cheetos, Pound Cake, Starbucks and Love these last 3 days,” she wrote.

“Miss you already. 31 day countdown starts tomorrow. Love you baby.”

The 23-year-old told Fox News in February that she loves being a military wife.

“There is not a day that goes by that I’m not thankful for my freedom and for the country I live in and now to have my favorite person in the world serving our country, for our freedom, is by far the best thing in the world,” RaeLynn said.

“To say I’m a military wife is the coolest thing in the world,” she added. “My husband is doing something that is so honorable and amazing.”

