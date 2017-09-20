Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Split After Nearly 10 Years Together

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have split after nearly a decade together.

The O.C. alum and Star Wars actor met in 2008 while filming Jumper and have been together most of the time since.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They had a daughter together, 2-year-old Briar Rose, but never tied the knot. They became engaged in Dec. 2008, but broke it off in 2010. After a three-month break, they got back together.

“She’s full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months…They are completely, officially done.”

The two weren’t too open about their relationship in public, but did let fans in on occasion.

In 2013, Bilson told Cosmo about the couple’s day-to-day lives together.

“I’m a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life,” she said. “I’m definitely the person who would make him his favorite dinner to come home to. I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies.”

Bilson, who’s also appeared on Hart of Dixie and Nashville, also shared several posts about Christensen when she started her Instagram account.

See some of the sweet moments below.

💘 A post shared by @rachelbilson on Jul 16, 2015 at 8:45pm PDT

A post shared by @rachelbilson on Aug 16, 2015 at 11:42am PDT

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!