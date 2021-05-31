'Quantico' Star and Spouse Announce Breakup: 'It Has Truly Been a Beautiful Journey'

✖

Quantico star Blair Underwood has announced he and his wife of 27 years Desiree DaCosta have decided to end their marriage. The couple released a joint statement on Instagram, sharing the unfortunate news on Monday (May 31).

"After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago," the soon-to-be-exes' statement started. "It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us."

"We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so," the statement continued. "We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately." Blair and Desiree were married in 1994 and share three children together: 24-year-old son Paris, 22-year-old daughter Brielle, and 19-year-old son Blake.

The couple closed their statement, thanking their fans and asking for privacy while they continued to finalize their divorce. "We humbly ask for privacy & understanding during this new season of change," they said. Though they've maintained a high level of privacy regarding their personal relationship, Underwood once gave fans an inside look at his marriage in a 2008 interview with Oprah.com where the actor revealed his first thoughts on what it meant to be a husband. "I wanted to be her rock, her protector," the L.A. Law actor said. "If she had a problem, I wanted to solve it. I thought that's what was expected of me." However, he later realized that his wife only needed him to be there for her while she solved her problems on her own. "I was relieved as well; she didn't expect me to always have an answer for her," he said. "She wasn't coming to me for a repair. She just needed a shoulder to cry on."

The news comes after the family came together to celebrate their daughter Brielle's graduation from USC. "Could not be more proud of my 'one & only daughter,' Brielle for graduating from USC yesterday! Such a long march but worth every step! Wouldn’t have missed it for the world!" Underwood captioned the Instagram post.