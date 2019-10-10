‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott’s ‘Future’ Message Amid Zooey Deschanel Relationship Has Fans Chiming In

Fans have been gushing over the new flame between Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel, and so is he, via Instagram! The reality star took to social media to share a post about finding the right person in life and how it could happen at any moment and his comment section lit up with loving words from fans.

One person wrote, “Gah….squealing with happiness for the two of you. I look forward to ukulele duets.”

Someone else said, “So very true my friend.”

Several others used emojis to express their excitement as well. Scott and Deschanel recently hit things off just days after announcing her split from husband Jacob Pechenik. The two were married for four years and share two children together. Now, Scott is opening up about what he prioritizes in a person and that he wants to be a dad.

“[She’d be] somebody who’s articulate, has a great sense of humor and a fun, optimistic outlook on life [and] can’t take themselves too seriously,” he revealed to Closer Weekly.

His brother Drew Scott chimed in saying there’s definitely an “approval process” when it comes to his big brother.

“I have my ‘good for Jonathan’ checklist,” Drew said. “[Zooey and Jonathan are] both amazing people, and I think it’s great. It’s exciting. It means I get to have Jon out here to spend more time with us in L.A.”

He told PEOPLE, ” I want to be a dad, so it’s important for me to have a partner who would play a key role in that. When we film our shows I get along so great with the kids, and I like the idea that I can use what I believe to be good to shape the mind of a little human. I have said to myself that if I don’t find the right person I think I would probably adopt on my own, because I think I would be a great dad.”

The sweet pair recently made their first debut in public as a couple together during an episode of Dancing with the Stars. Scott and Deschanel were scene in the background, along the dance floor, at a private round table together.

They originally linked up on an episode of Carpool Karaoke and were caught by the paparazzi shortly thereafter.

“Zooey and Jonathan kept looking at each other and smiling and sat closely, cuddling constantly throughout their meal. They looked very happy and casual,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life. “They seemed giddy about one another and held hands as they arrived and whispered to each other often. It was really sweet.”

Not long after, Scott finally broke his silence saying he was “seeing someone” but didn’t mention who.

“I am seeing someone,” the 41-year-old told Us Weekly. “I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that.”

He went on to add that this was a special one for him calling it a “pleasant surprise.”