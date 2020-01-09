‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Admits Zooey Deschanel ‘Brings out the Best’ in Him

Jonathan Scott just confessed to the world that his girlfriend and Zooey Deschanel not only “brings out the best” in him, but encourages him to be the best version of himself possible. As one of the hottest new couples, it seems as though they’re all everyone can talk about right now and Scott was informed of that on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Scott was joined by his brother Drew Scott and the Property Brothers star seemed shocked when the hosts said everyone can’t stop talking about his new relationship.

“People have nothing better to talk about,” he said jokingly on the morning show. “It’s been amazing, what way to start off 2020 with a whole new path in life?”

That’s when his brother Drew chimed in and pointed at him then said, “See this smile? I haven’t seen him smile like this in a very long time and I think it’s amazing to see him so happy.”

“People keep saying to me, ‘Jonathan, you feel so alive!’ I’m like, ‘Was I a dud before?’ What happened?” Scott added. “I will admit, she brings out the best in me and she makes me wanna be the best version of myself.”

Scott revealed the first time the actress met his family saying it was when he invited her to his brother J.D. Scott’s wedding last October.

“The funniest is everyone’s like, ‘She’s dating who?!’” Scott explained to PEOPLE via ET Canada. “That was a big step because all of a sudden that was the firs time she was meeting all my family. It was amazing. The fun thing too for me is she can go out, and she can work the room and talk to people, introduce herself. It’s a totally different experience for me.”

While their relationship is super exciting, something else the brothers are overjoyed about is the launch of their new lifestyle magazine Reveal, set to launch Friday, Jan. 10. The magazine’s slogan is “It all starts at home,” which is fitting for their lifestyle. Scott joked that it “sounded a lot more appropriate than ‘Jonathan’s the better-looking brother.’”

“‘It all starts at home’ is a slogan for our lives,” Scott explained. “We’ve been moving down this path, inspiring people for years and years and we thought, ‘We want to take it to the next level.’ We want to do something that’s a little bit different and talk about how it all starts at home, but home impacts every other aspect of your life.”

This is just one more thing they can add to their list of successes.

Photo credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images