‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Opens up About Baby Plans: ‘I Don’t Want to Keep Delaying’

Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are about ready to have a baby! They don’t have one just yet, but the Property Brothers star revealed he’s doesn’t want to “keep delaying.” The couple, who married in May 2018, might have already made arrangements for a child in their home, but they’ll have to equally make room in their very busy schedules to do. As Scott explained in a new interview with PEOPLE, he and Phan’s schedules would need to be in sync if they want to raise a family with the timeline they have now.

“Well, I’m not saying we have one ready to go, but hopefully soon!” Scott told the publication per ET Canada. “I think it’s spending less time working and more time with ourselves. If we’re always on the road filming and working, it’s really tough to grow a family, I don’t want to keep delaying. So I think very soon you’ll see us announcing to the world.”

Back in October, Phan joked about having not just a few kids, but 17! “I think we’re at 17 [kids],” Phan joked before Scott chimed in, “I think most parents do that. They’re like, ‘Let’s have 10’ and then they’re like, ‘One’s good.’ However many we have, we’ve spent a lot of time building a home that will show them a lot of love.”

There is a possibility that they could have twins considering Scott is a twin and Phan’s sister had twins. It sounds like it runs in both families. The two tied the knot almost two years ago with 300 family members in attendance. Their family and friends came from all over the U.S. and Canada, Scotland and Latin American. Fans were also invited as the two decided to film their special day on Property Brothers: Linda and Drew Say I Do. They described their wedding as “unreal” since they were “surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place.”

“We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?” the couple told PEOPLE.

The two met back in 2010 at Toronto Fashion Week and got engaged six years later in 2016. Scott and Phan are based in Los Angeles and have wanted brother Jonathan Scott to spend more time out there. Now that he’s dating New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel, there’s a strong chance the brothers will have lots of time together in the same city again.