Drew Scott Shares Rare Snaps With Wife Linda Alongside Heartfelt Tribute

Since Monday was International Women's Day, Property Brothers star Drew Scott shared photos of the important women in his life, including wife Linda Phan. Scott, 42, and Phan, 35, married in May 2018. She does not often appear on Scott's Instagram page, so Monday's post gave fans a rare look into their lives together.

"Today and everyday I celebrate the incredible, smart, thoughtful, and loving women in my life," Scott wrote. "Let’s continue to celebrate women’s achievements, empower the women around us, and fight for equality. Happy [International Women's Day]." The post included photos with Phan, his mother Joanne, his mother-in-law, and brother J.D. Scott's wife, Annalee Belle. One picture showed Scott with his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, and Jonathan's girlfriend, actress Zooey Deschanel.

Jonathan also shared a heartfelt tribute to the women in his life. "Happy [International Women's Day] to every single one of you amazing ladies out there," Jonathan wrote. "These four women have impacted my life in more ways than one. You are brave, strong, beautiful, and make our family better just by being you." The four women are his mother, Phan, Deschanel and Belle.

When Scott is not busy with filming Property Brothers, he and Phan join forces for their podcast, At Home with Linda & Drew Scott. The couple launched the podcast last summer. The podcast's topics are not strictly related to home improvement, but rather what interests the couple the most. "We wanted to share a little bit of what interests us and what fascinates us, and we want to try to affect people in a positive way — the same way we try to do through our shows, Property Brothers and Reveal Magazine, and At Home, it's sort of a basis that everything starts at home," Scott told PopCulture last year. "Everyone lives somewhere. Everyone has their home life affect them in all aspects of their life, so we wanted our podcast to be a part of that springboard for life."

Phan said the podcast was a way they can "share more intimate aspects of the home" that goes beyond just design. "We are open about our relationship and we love to talk about things we argue about, or things we hope and dream for the world and it does all start at home," she said.

The Scotts are the stars of some of HGTV's top-rated shows. Their most recent spin-off is Celebrity IOU, where the two team up with a celebrity to help them make dreams come true for someone important in their lives. Their past and new Property Brothers episodes are available to stream on discovery+.