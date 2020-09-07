Drew Scott and Linda Phan: All the Cutest Photos of the 'Property Brothers' Star and His Wife

Drew Scott and Linda Phan are as busy as any celebrity couple. The two debuted a new podcast, At Home With Linda & Drew Scott, earlier this year, sharing an array of conversations that center around home being the foundation of life. The Property Brothers stars told PopCulture.com that the thought-process behind getting into that medium was "to affect people in a positive way."

At the core, the couple remains at the forefront of Property Brothers, which will be around until at least 2022 after Scott and his brother, Jonathan, extended their deal with HGTV. On Sept. 9, the two will see another season of Brother vs. Brother premiere at 9 p.m. ET. The duo will aim to compete in a six-week renovation battle in Los Angeles' Hancock Park area. As for Scott and Phan, the two have remained as happy as ever amid life in quarantine. During a PopCulture @ Home segment, Phan admitted to feeling "very lucky" that it never once has felt like they were stuck in a house together. The happy couple tied the knot back in 2018.

Over the years, the two have shared some memorable photos together on social media. Here's a look at some of their best pictures to date.