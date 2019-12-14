‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Enjoys Filming Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel Backstage at Her Concerts

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott accompanied girlfriend Zooey Deschanel on her latest She & Him Christmas concert with M. Ward, and shared backstage videos on his Instagram Story on Friday. The clips came from the Very She & Him Christmas Party tour stop in Oakland, California. The clips show off the Christmas-themed set, with Deschanel and Ward performing “Run, Run Rudolph” and “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The series of clips include one where Deschanel is seen waving to Scott as she sings, reports PEOPLE.

After the show, Deschanel joined a group of fans on stage. They posed for Scott’s selfie, with one of the little girls holding a copy of She & Him’s first Christmas album, A Very She & Him Christmas (2011). “So much fun last night,” Scott wrote above the photo.

Scott also shared a selfie taken at the Oakland show, adding “Supportin my girl. Thank you Oakland for supporting [She & Him]. LA… you’re next.” He included the hashtag “Mele Kalikimaka,” referencing the Christmas standard about Christmas in Hawaii.

She & Him have a long history with Christmas classics, as they have released two Christmas-themed records. They launched a Christmas tour this winter and played the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Friday. They perform there again on Saturday, with comedian Patton Oswalt performing as the opening act. Ward and Deschanel performed The Beach Boys’ “Christmas Day” during a stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week.

Scott and Deschanel first met over the summer when they filmed a special Carpool Karaoke episode with their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott. They started dating in September, just as Deschanel announced she and husband Jacob Pechenik were getting a divorce. Deschanel and Scott made their public debut by attending a Dancing With The Stars live taping together and walked the red carpet for the first time at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in New York last month.

In September, a source told PEOPLE the two bonded over their mutual love of music.

“He makes her laugh and he’s so sweet to her,” the source said at the time. “They bonded over shared love of music. He’s very close to his family and loves children.”

Scott lives in Las Vegas, but Deschanel calls Los Angeles home. A source told Life & Style last month that they are working around that, with Scott moving some of his belongings into her home.

“He’s already moved some of his belongings into Zooey’s place [in L.A.], and they’re talking about buying a love nest and renovating it together,” the source said.

Although friends told her not to “rush anything,” Deschanel is “adamant that her feelings for Jonathan are genuine and says ‘when you know, you know,’” the source added.

Photo credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images