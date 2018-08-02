‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott’s Wife Linda Phan Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Their Wedding Day

We can’t get enough of Property Brothers star Drew Scott‘s wedding to Linda Phan.

The two tied the knot in May in a stunning Italian destination wedding, but Phan took to Instagram Tuesday to show fans never-before-seen photos of the big day the couple shared with The Knot.

In the photo Phan shared, Scott and she share a passionate kiss. Plan looks stunning in her fun and floral lace gown while Scott played up his heritage in a traditional kilted suit.

See more photos here.

“One of the best days of our lives. And the best is yet to come. (Like tomorrow when I kick your butt in chess. I’ve been practicing) [heart emoji]” she captioned the photo, telling followers to check out The Knot for more wedding photos.

She added, “Is it weird that I continue to look at wedding dresses and fantasize about friends/ family getting married next?? I just love celebrating love and was so happy seeing all our guests having a ball (of cheese) [kissy face emoji].”

On The Knot’s Instagram page, the wedding website shared another photo of the couple posing next to an Italian wall, Phan looking at the camera with confidence and Scott looking lovingly at his new bride.

In a preview for the couple’s TLC wedding special, the lovebirds opened up about their choice to do a destination wedding and why they chose The Borgo for their nuptials.

“I love destination weddings, so the thought of having everyone together somewhere for more than one day, a whole week to hang out on the beach, enjoy each other’s company,” Scott said in the trailer, “that was what sounded like the perfect wedding for us.”

“We chose somewhere in Europe that would be super warm and would have tons of great food,” Phan chimed in.

“The Borgo is stunning everywhere you look,” Scott added. “You actually don’t even have to set up any, like, photo backdrops or anything like that, because the city itself, the resort itself, is that backdrop.”

But it wasn’t The Borgo that made the day what it was, he continued, “At the end of the day, we just want to have family and friends together. It’s absolutely the most important thing for us.”

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images