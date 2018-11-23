Priyanka Chopra Cuddles Nick Jonas in First Selfie From India Trip: ‘Welcome Home Baby’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in India celebrating Thanksgiving, and the two are making sure to let fans in on the celebrations with social media.

Chopra’s first Instagram post from the trip was a sweet selfie of the actress cuddled up with her fiancé, the two seemingly snapping the shot in the back of a car.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Welcome home baby…,” she wrote along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Chopra also shared her family’s holiday celebrations with fans, including a shot of the group seated at a long dinner table, with Jonas at the head. The space was decorated with drapes and chandeliers, and judging by the empty plates, dinner was about to begin.

“Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever..,” Chopra captioned the shot, which she location tagged in Delhi, India.

Jonas shared the same photo on his own account, writing, “What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones.”

The singer previously indicated that he’d be heading to a new destination when he shared a Boomerang on Instagram of himself looking out the window of a helicopter.

“See you later NYC…,” he wrote.

The couple’s wedding is reportedly taking place before the end of the year, and Chopra has already enjoyed multiple pre-nuptial festivities including a bridal shower and bachelorette party.

Chopra held her bachelorette party in early November in Amsterdam, accompanied by friends and future family members, including Joe Jonas’ fiancée, actress Sophie Turner. The group explored the city, including the famous red light district, indulging in plenty of food, music and even some champagne and tequila.

In October, the Baywatch star attended her bridal shower at the Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in New York City, with the fête thrown by bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia. For her shower, the 36-year-old wore a white strapless Marchesa dress with a feathered skirt, accessorizing with nude Christian Louboutin pumps, a matching clutch and diamond necklace.

Chopra and Jonas also celebrated their engagement with a party in India over the summer, and a source told Us Weekly that their wedding is taking place in India in December.

“They really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them,” another source told Us Weekly September. “Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rob Kim