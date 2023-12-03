Kate Middleton Reads This Classic Book to George, Charlotte and Louis

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kate Middleton has been out doing some community work ahead of the holidays. During one stop, she brought up one of the go-to children's books in her home. Middleton (formally known as Catherine, Princess of Wales) reads a storybook about a woodland creature, Jill Tomlinson's The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, to her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to PEOPLE, the wife of Prince William loves the book so much that she donated 50 copies of The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark to Sebby's, a London baby bank that helps families in need. If you'd like to grab a copy to donate to your local charity or library, or if you'd just like to get one for a loved one in your life, the book is available now.

How to order The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson

(Photo: Farshore / Amazon)

With Kate Middleton talking up the book's quality, it's been a hot item for recent holiday seasons. (The Amazon listing even mentions her in the listing title to help boost sales.) The good news is, Amazon has The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark in stright now so the book can be in your hands in as soon as two days. Or you can order the Kindle version of The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark and read it instantly.

The book is a bedtime story about a little owl who tries to overcome his fear of the dark. Throughout his journey, he meets a few interesting people and creatures that help him acclimate to the spooky darkness.

Farshore, the book's publisher, says, "Filled with gentle humour and giving comforting reassurance to nightime fears and anxieties, Jill Tomlinson's animal bedtime stories have been enjoyed by children for decades.

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark is available on Kindle, Audible, and in paperback.

