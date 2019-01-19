Prince Harry Edges in Sweet PDA With Meghan Markle During Royal Outing

Prince Harry sneaked in a little public display of affection when he and Meghan Markle attended a performance of Cirque du Soleil’s show Totem at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday.

After the couple sat down in one of the balcony seats, the Duke of Sussex was seen putting his hand out for the Duchess to hold. She then took his hand.

Harry attended the event in a navy suit with a burgundy tie, while Markle wore a Roland Mouret dress that showed off her baby bump, notes Entertainment Tonight. Harry later waved to the crowd, and Markle flashed her brilliant smile.

Markle also showed off dark-colored nail polish again, this time on her toes. She previously wore dark nail polish at the British Fashion Awards, which is rumored to be against royal protocol because Queen Elizabeth II is not a fan. Royal correspondent Omic Scobie told Harper’s Bazaar there is no “actual protocol” on nail polish colors, but we probably will not see Markle wear these colors at an official royal function.

While the moment looks adorable, body language expert Judi James threw some cold water on the scene, telling The Express she believes the whole thing was “choreographed.”

“This rather sweetly choreographed body language ritual suggests Harry really is now tuned into to Meghan’s every need while she is pregnant,” James claimed. “As she settles rather uneasily into her seat he sits with his head down submissively, quietly watching her but without fussing before deciding that another hand might be just what she needs.”

On the other hand, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that Markle told friends this is “the mist exciting” and “happiest period” in her life.

“Behind the scenes, she and Harry are really happy at the moment,” Nicholl said. “They are super excited about the spring birth of their baby. They are very much looking forward to moving into their new home in Frogmore Cottage.”

Markle is reportedly six months pregnant, with her due date set for late April or early May. Nicholl said the couple is not planning to learn the sex of their baby before he or she is born.

“They’ve decided not to find out the sex, but according to sources who are helping with [their new home] renovations, the nursery itself is going to be very modern. Don’t expect to see any baby pink or baby blue,” Nicholl explained. “Apparently, it’s going to be a monochrome palette—whites and grays, I’m told, will be the color theme for baby Sussex’s nursery.”

