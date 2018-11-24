Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Moving out of Kensington Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly be moved out of Kensington Palace by the time their upcoming baby arrives.

The Sun reports that the royal couple, who married in May, intend to move into Frogmore Cottage, the home gifted to them by Queen Elizabeth. The abode is located on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

The outlet’s alleged “royal source,” claims the move was done to distance the pair from Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. There have been rumors of tension between the young couples in recent months, and the feud apparently pushed the prince and his new bride towards this decision.

“The initial plan was for Harry and Meghan to move out of their cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace and into one of the main apartments, the source said. “But there has been a bit of tension between the brothers. Now Harry and Meghan don’t want to live next to William and Kate and want to strike out on their own.”

However, the pair’s new home will also provide for space for their growing family. Frogmore Cottage boasts 10 bedrooms, it will also include a nursery and a gym/yoga studio. However, it is not quite ready. The cottage was previously 5 separate units for palace staff living on the grounds, so it is currently under renovation.

“They need more room and hope Frogmore Cottage will be ready in time for when they have the baby,” the source said.

The couple, whose royal titles are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, revealed the pregnancy back in October to much fanfare.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the royal family revealed in a prepared statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

There is no word yet on the gender of the upcoming baby. There is no official word on when the former Suits star is expected to the deliver the baby, who will be seventh in line to the British throne.

