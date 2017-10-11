Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Announce Engagement Soon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly inching ever closer to an engagement announcement, with a source telling Us Weekly they believe the prince has already popped the question.

The source alleges Harry wanted to share the news with parents first “so he could enjoy it before word spread,” while a Markle insider says the pair will make an announcement “soon.”

A source close to Markle expects that the announcement won’t come until after the actress wraps production on the seventh and final season of her show, Suits, with the insider speculating Markle will relocate to London after filming.

“It’d be a security nightmare to do it sooner,” the source explained. “She’d be followed everywhere!”

Another insider speculated that Markle’s expected presence in London will enable her to help with “a detailed media rollout.”

When the couple is ready to make their announcement, the source believes Harry and Markle “will most likely hold a small photo call at Kensington Palace, with just one photographer and journalist invited,” says the insider. “On the same day, they’ll do a TV interview that will be syndicated around the world.”

Markle recently discussed the pair’s relationship with Vanity Fair, telling the publication that while she knows she and Harry will be put in the public eye at some point, for now, the relationship is “just ours.”

“We’re a couple,” Markle said. “We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

