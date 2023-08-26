Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Neighbor Complains After Snub

The security guard seems to be doing their job, but what do we know.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can't avoid ruffling feathers with their lives in America. If they weren't under attack in the U.K. before the move, they now have to contend with paparazzi and nosy neighbors. According to The Independent, the Sussexes latest trouble comes after their 88-year-old U.S. Navy veteran neighbor complained about being snubbed.

Frank McGinity has been a neighbor to the royal couple since 2020 and seems like the kind of neighbor that has no qualms being forward with being neighborly. As the outlet notes, he tried to welcome the couple to the neighborhood with a welcome gift. His was a selection of films he had made on the history of the area. This gesture soon went awry.

"I have a big house next to Harry and Meghan's property and I live in the guest house while renting the main house out on Airbnb," he told The Montecito Journal. "Harry and Meghan live on old McCormick property and I went up to their gate with the films on a CD, but they weren't interested."

McGinity claims the couple wasn't interested, but he never made it past security with his gift. "The gate guy turned me away and wouldn't take the film, just saying 'they're not interested.' I was trying to be neighbourly."

To cast some doubt on the man's point of view, they're two of the most famous people on the planet. They likely don't even know he exists at this point, thought he did include it in his memoir, Get Off Your Street. "We don't see them very much around here. It's surprising they came here. People are typically older. It's where the elephants come to die."

The couple moved into the $14.7 million home in July 2020, keeping the announcement simple with their spokespeople: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family."

