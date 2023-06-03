Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Alleged Divorce Rumors Pop up After King Charles' Coronation

The industry of speculating about The Royal Family is a strong one in the UK, spreading out to the rest of the world through curiosity, hatred, and countless other reasons. With King Charles' coronation in the rearview, it seems to be time to start up the rumor mill about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

According to a recent rumor shared by British socialite and Royal fodder maven Lady Campbell, better known as Lady C. She told GB News that five separate Royal insiders hinted that not all is well with Harry's marriage.

"There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time," she told the network. "I mean, I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago...The problem is that the information doesn't necessarily match up with their public face. But of course, their public face is to an extent slapped on for monetary gain."

If that sounds kinda flimsy, welcome to your introduction to the world of Royal Family news. It could be true, sure, but the whirlwind rumor mill about the Royals never stops and isn't relegated to just Harry and Meghan. Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have a tense relationship, too, if you believe the reports. It is also hard to forget the saga of the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, with the monarch's current wife playing a part in the couple's eventual divorce.

"And also if there are real problems in the marriage, which there do appear to be, Harry's going to have a heck of a time extricating himself, because he has been very overt about all of his failings and all of his drug-taking," Lady C added, referencing Harry's wild younger years.

She Finds (Via Yahoo Life), goes on to reference other rumors about the couple, including rumors the couple is spending some alone time apart and Prince Harry is staying at a nearby chain hotel, which makes it sound like he's living in a Days Inn. He's just like us!