Howard Stern Doesn't Mince Words About King Charles' 'F—ing Nuts' Coronation

Howard Stern ripped into the U.K. monarchy on his show Monday morning, hours after the coronation of Charles III and Camilla. The former America's Got Talent judge found the entire event outdated and "f—ing nuts" to have in the 21st century. He called King Charles a "p—y" and described the new king and queen as "vampires" after watching their appearance on American Idol.

"England's got to get a grip on themselves," the Howard Stern Show host said, reports Variety. "I understand maybe it brings in tourism but Jesus H Christ. First of all, Prince Charles is a p—y. That's number one. And people are acting – the whole ceremony they're acting like that f—ing guy went to war or something and then beat up all the other people." Stern went on to call the entire coronation, particularly the swearing of allegiance to Charles, "f—ing nuts and in this day and age."

The radio shock jock found it "disgusting" for the U.K. to have the ceremony while the country is facing a cost-of-living crisis. Even though the royal family sought to have a scaled-back and shorter ceremony, it still cost an estimated £50 million and £100 million ($63-125 million), according to BBC News. Stern found it "repugnant" to see a country facing economic struggles while still holding the "pomp and circumstance" of the coronation.

"I'm not naive," Stern said. "I understand that they've determined that having a monarchy brings tourists in and provides a flavor to the country and something for people to go see, it's part of the tourism, I get all that, I'm not naive. But it just sends the wrong message."

Since Katy Perry and Lionel Richie performed at the coronation concert Sunday night, the royal family returned the favor by appearing on American Idol. King Charles and Queen Camilla joined the singers very briefly, only to praise their performances before leaving the shot. Stern found the whole thing didn't help their image.

"I watch American Idol... and those two showed up – King Charles and King Camilla or whatever she is," Stern said. "Camilla the Queen. King Kong, whoever the f—, showed up there. And they marched out, they're like two wooden boards, they're like vampires, they're stiff. And Katy Perry and Lionel are talking to them. I thought they were cardboard cutouts at first they wheeled [on]."

Stern has made it clear in the past that he doesn't enjoy the obsession with the U.K.'s royal family. In December 2022, he gave a negative review of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan. "It's been painful. I don't... I wouldn't stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny b-," Stern told his co-host, Robin Quivers. "I gotta tell you, man, I just don't get it."

Stern found Harry & Meghan to be "like the Kardashians except boring." While he understood why Harry might have issues with his family because of how they treated Princess Diana, Stern said if he lived in a castle, he would just ignore the media. "I would, first of all, that estate – when you see those palaces and you see the grounds, I could live my whole life in that palace, in the grounds," Stern said at the time. "'Cause you know, I live in my house. I haven't left in three years. It doesn't seem like [a] prison to me. You know, and then you got butlers and cars and food and... f— you!"