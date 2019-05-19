Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary With New Wedding Photos

In addition to celebrating the birth of their first child this past month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rejoicing in their 1-year anniversary of wedded bliss, and sharing rarely seen photos of the ceremony with fans.

The couple, who exchanged vows on May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle, took to Instagram Sunday to share a slideshow of never-before-seen black and white photos from their romantic day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!” the post shared. “Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows on May 19th, 2018.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on May 19, 2019 at 12:53am PDT

The caption for the post goes on to reveal how the song, “This Little Light of Mine” that the pair selected was chosen by Harry and Markle for their recessional.

“We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day,” the statement continued, before sharing with fans a message from the Duke and Duchess.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful,” the couple wrote.

Of the rarely seen snaps shown in the slideshow, fans can see a lot of different images that range from Markle grasping the hand of her groom, Harry, to another that shows him smiling at the camera, a candid moment between Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, as well as a snapshot of Harry’s brother, Prince William.

Of course, while it has been widely known, the couple also welcomed their first born on May 6, sharing the news in an Instagram post on their official account.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” a statement from the palace and the proud new parents read.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

The couple revealed days later that they had named their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, which is also a tribute to Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana. Both Harry and Markle broke royal protocol by choosing to forgo an official royal title for Archie, like His Royal Highness or Prince. He will automatically become a prince when his grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes King.

The surname of Mountbatten-Windsor is given to the male descendants in line to the throne who have not been given a royal title.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein / Getty