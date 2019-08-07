Who Is Ashley Benson?

Cara Delevingne’s name has been in the news quite frequently as of late, with most of the rumblings surrounding her relationship with Ashley Benson. Rumors circulated that the two went to Las Vegas and got married over the weekend. Those reports were quickly shot down, however, as later updates came out to say that the couple is not legally married.

There was, though, a prior “friendship ceremony” between Delevingne and Benson that occurred last year according to E! News. While deciphering whether or not the couple is or isn’t married has proven to be tricky, one thing that fans of Delevingne haven’t had an issue with is scouring the web to learn as much as they can about her partner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So to make things easy, who exactly is Ashley Benson?

The 29-year-old rose to fame after starring in Pretty Little Liars. She played the role of Hannah Marin throughout the series’ seven season run. Prior to that, Benson appeared in several films, including Bring It On: In It to Win It, Christmas Cupid, and Spring Breakers.

Born in Anaheim Hills, California, Benson first hit the screen when she appeared on the soap opera, Days of Our Lives. She played the part of Abigail Deveraux for three years starting in 2004.

Her latest film, Her Smell, also featured Delevingne. The two played characters in the fictitious band, Akergirls, with the plot focusing on the rise and fall of two different bands.

In July, Benson posted to Instagram a photo about her new collection with Prive Revaux; however the photo gained way more steam as a result of her newest tattoo being showcased– the initials ‘CD’ to honor Delevingne.

One user commented to the post, “I spy Cara’s initials!” Another follower mentioned, “Together, you guys are AB-CD.”

News of Benson and Delevingne first began trickling out in 2018 when the two were spotted together in May of that year. The rumored love was confirmed this June when Delevingne shared a video on her social media during Pride Month which showed the two embracing in a kiss. The clip was during the filming of Her Smell.

Delevingne made it big in England, winning the British Fashion Awards’ Model of the Year prize twice in 2012 and 2014. She eventually carved a path into the film industry, landing roles in Paper Towns, Suicide Squad, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.