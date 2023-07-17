Pregnant Movie Star Finally Reveals Her Mystery Boyfriend

Pregnant actress Ileana D'Cruz is giving fans a glimpse into her romantic life. After announcing the exciting news in April that she is pregnant with her first child, and following months of speculation about her baby's father, the Indian-born Portuguese actress, known for titles like The Big Bull and Barfi, finally revealed her mystery boyfriend as she took to social media to document their recent "date night."

D'Cruz made the big reveal on her Instagram Stories late Sunday night. Although the actress stopped short of revealing her man's identity, and shared little more information than stating they were enjoying a "date night," the actress shared three images of herself with her boyfriend. In the snaps, D'Cruz was all smiles as she cozied up to her boyfriend. For the outing, the actress dressed in red while her boyfriend was pictured in a black shirt. D'Cruz did not tag the man in the photo.

(Photo: Instagram / ileana_official)

The weekend outing came just a little more than a month after D'Cruz went Instagram official with her beau when she shared a sweet photo of them on June 9. The actress managed to keep his identity secret by heavily blurring the image. She captioned the image with a reflection on her journey to motherhood.

"Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing... I didn't think I'd be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can't even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I'm just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow – I get to meet you soon," she wrote in part before going on to admit that "there's some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They're overwhelming," D'Cruz explaining that "and on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore."

D'Cruz, who announced she was pregnant in April by sharing a photo of a baby onesie, is well-known for her appearances in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil language films. Her credits include Barfi, Main Tera Hero, and Rustom. The actress was last seen in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan and is not set to star in Unfair And Lovely opposite actor Randeep Hooda.