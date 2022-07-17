Jhené Aiko Shares Interstellar Baby Bump Photo

On July 15, Jhené Aiko shared a maternity photo on Instagram in which she poses nude, decorated with infrared light and embracing her baby bump, surrounded by translucent floating shapes that suggest galaxy formations. The caption also tagged Renee Rodriguez as the photographer who posted the celestial portrait to her professional Instagram account.

Aiko, 34, announced earlier this month that she was expecting with longtime boyfriend Big Sean, 34, who commented "Thank you," on the image."Can't wait! 💙💫," he replied a short while later.

Aiko was reported pregnant on July 12, when she and Big Sean were photographed walking around Beverly Hills. Her Instagram post on July 13 shared a photograph of her younger self holding her stomach, confirming her pregnancy.

After becoming friends in 2012, Aiko and Big Sean worked on several musical projects. Soon after the release of their joint studio album, Twenty88, as Aiko finalized her divorce from Dot Da Genius, the two began dating.

One rumored sign of their split was Aiko's decision to cover up a tattoo of the "Moves" rapper's face with one depicting an outerspace landscape by tattoo artist Miryam Lumpini. When she released "Triggered", the first single from her third album, Chilombo, many fans speculated it was about her relationship with Big Sean.

There were later rumors of a reunion when Big Sean featured on a subsequent single, "None of your Concern," where he rapped, "You know there's not a day in these modern times, you haven't crossed my mind."

In 2020, Big Sean released a song titled "Deep Reverence," revealing that Aiko had miscarried. "Should be a billionaire based on the time off I'm not taking/ Probably why the s– around me get crazy and we lost the baby," he rapped. Aiko also has a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko Love with singer O'Ryan, whom she dated from 2005 to 2008.