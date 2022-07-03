Jhené Aiko Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Big Sean

Rumors of Jhené Aiko and her longtime love rapper Big Sean expecting their first child, the couple have confirmed the news. After photos of the pair surfaced online of Aiko in a bodycon gray dress with a protruding belly bump, their rep told TMZ: "The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter." The pair have been in a relationship on and off since 2016. They even hinted at marriage at one point. The pair released an album together in 2016 titled TWENTY88. The baby will be their first, and Jhené's second. Sean doesn't have any children from previous relationships.

Aiko was also previously married. Amid her romance with Sean budding in 2016, she filed for divorce from Dot Da Genius due to irreconcilable differences between the two. At the same time, Aiko and Sean were spotted looking cozy together in public several times including at NBA games, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Coachella.

In an interview with Billboard, Aiko gushed about Sean and even called him the love of her life. She said, "The friends that I have become family," she said. "I don't have a bunch of friends. I literally have like two friends outside of my blood relatives. Everyone else that I call a friend is literally related to me by blood. So, Sean has become my family. I don't know what the future holds, but as far as my life goes right now, yeah, he's 'L-O-M-L.'"

Aiko had a photo of Sean tattooed on her arm. In 2018 amid their first breakup, she replaced it with an epic swirling galaxy with a rocket ship and twinkling stars. The split reportedly was not amicable. But after their breakup, Aiko publicly declared her love for Sean on multiple occasions. They reunited around NYE 2020 and have remained inseparable ever since.