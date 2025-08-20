Popular Netflix Actress and DJ Tie the Knot

Saoirse-Monica Jackson and DJ Denis Sulta are married!

The Derry Girls star, 31, married the Scottish musician, whose real name is Hector Barbour, in a three-day celebration of their love and cultures in Ireland over the weekend.

The couple, who met during the COVID-19 pandemic, said “I do” in front of Dromquinna Manor in County Kerry, according to British Vogue, honoring their Celtic heritage with details including an Irish storyteller, Irish music, Guinness on tap, and kilts all around.

“We wanted both of our cultures and our families and friends to be at the centre of it,” Jackson told the outlet.

The bride sported a convertible wedding dress inspired by a Dior runway design and Annie’s Ibiza look worn by Zendaya. The gown, which was short in the front and long in the back, featured Celtic brooches inspired by her own mother and a reversible tartan corset to honor her new mother-in-law.

The Netflix star said she was going for “Celtic warrior princess” when it came to her hair and makeup, noting that she didn’t want “anything too over the top” when it came to cosmetics. As for her hair, stylist Tim Havern had “amazing extensions” made that had the bride feeling “sort of regal and pagan.”

Barbour’s look was inspired by an old wedding photo of his father wearing a Glengarry hat with feathers in it. “I thought he looked so cool, so I took inspiration from that and added my own spin on it,” said the DJ, who also wore a wore a traditional kilt in a Hebridean MacKenzie tartan by MacGregor and MacDuff with a custom-made Montrose doublet jacket, plus his father’s sporran and a family brooch.

Jackson’s father walked her down the aisle to a cover of the Derry Girls theme song, The Cranberries’ “Dreams,” performed by Biird.

After they tied the knot, Jackson had all her guests depart for a lively reception featuring plenty of surprises, from her father coming out “in a Darth Vader costume in a nod to Hector being registered as a Jedi on his birth certificate” to a singer dressed as Elphaba from Wicked singing “Defying Gravity.”

“It was just so ridiculous, but also so gorgeous,” Jackson said.

Dancing went into the early hours of the morning, after which guests could attend a breakfast BBQ with mimosas and an Irish storyteller nearby. “Then we had buses pick everyone up and take them to a pub down the road, before we headed back and kept partying at the bar!” she said.

“Everybody said that the whole weekend was like something from a movie, and it really was,” the bride added. “I want to do it again!”