‘Wheel of Fortune’ Favorite Reveals Relationship With Athlete

Maggie Sajak and Jackson Olson are dating!

The Wheel of Fortune favorite, 31, and Savannah Bananas infielder, 28, shocked their fans on Tuesday when they hard-launched their relationship on Instagram.

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The couple cuddles up in front of Cinderella Castle at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida in the joint Instagram post, which features Sajak rocking Minnie Mouse ears with a white tee and sporty black skirt and Olson keeping things casual in a Chicago T-shirt and shorts.

“Applications closed,” Olson captioned the post, adding a green checkmark emoji.

The couple’s official announcement comes just four months after the athlete posted a video on social media announcing that he was looking for a girlfriend. In the video, which featured Olson lip-syncing to One Direction’s “Kiss You,” the baseball player revealed he had been single for more than five years and was “getting pretty tired of it,” which is why he was releasing his “official 2026 boyfriend application.”

Olson wrote in his application that he “dances on baseball fields for a living,” loves Taylor Swift music, has an “unhealthy obsession with musicals” and the “diet of a 12-year-old,” and is “very unphotogenic.” He also expressed in the video that he wanted to take his potential girlfriend to Disney — a dream that clearly came true in his romance with Sajak.

The couple received plenty of well-wishes in the comment section, with Olson’s Savannah Bananas teammate JT Sokolove commenting, “Breaking news[!!] He has found his other side!” Fellow player Kyle “KJ” Jackson also chimed in with plenty of applause emojis, writing, “Let’s goooo.”

This relationship marks Sajak’s first public romance since her split from actor Ross McCall, with whom she was linked in 2024.

The daughter of Wheel of Fortune‘s longtime host, Pat Sajak, now works as the show’s social correspondent, and occasionally gives fans a look at what her father’s life has been like since he stepped back from the game show in June 2024.

In late February, Maggie filmed a TikTok with her 79-year-old father, lip-synching to Tame Impala’s “Dracula,” captioning the video, “got him again. thank goodness he likes @Tame Impala.”