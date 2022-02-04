K-Pop Megastars HyunA and Dawn Spark Fan Frenzy With Engagement Ring Photo

The world of K-Pop may have another super couple to drive fans crazy. According to E! News, HyunA and DAWN are reportedly sparking engagement rumors after a series of engagement ring photos. While the captions to the photos indicate that the couple, who have dated since 2016, did indeed pop the question and accept.

DAWN captioned their post of the ring with an all-caps, “MARRY ME,” which was later reposted by HyunA with her own caption accepting the proposal. “Of course, it’s a yes,” the caption reads.

Fans of the pair were ecstatic at the news and potential for the relationship moving forward. “I’ve waited my whole life for this post,” one fan wrote in the comments. “I still can’t believe it, it’s like I suddenly don’t know how to read,” another added.

DAWN and HyunA publicly confirmed their relationship back in 2018, leaving their original labels together and joining PSY’s P Nation company. PSY is best known for “Gangnam Style” in 2012. DAWWN and HyanA joined together to release an album in September 2021, revealing the motivation behind the release with Hyperbae.

“We’ve always wondered what it would be like to be on stage together and what amazing music we could create together as a team,” DAWN said to Hyperbae. “We just so happened to come up with a song we liked and decided to create an album based on that. Looking back now, we just wanted to produce something that we could remember.”

“The best part is that we know each other better than anyone else,” Dawn continued. “Sometimes, HyunA knows me a lot more than even I know myself. We know each other’s strengths so we can trust each other to put out our best.”

The couple had been creating rumors related to their impending engagement since November. A photo showing the couple in a white dress and white suit respectively gave off plenty of wedding vibes with fans.