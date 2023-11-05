Suga Makes Surprising Revelation About BTS

BTS member Suga confessed that he thought the band's 2015 album, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, would be their final release. Recently, Suga released another episode of his online talk show, Suchwita, where he had guest appearances from SHINee member Taemin and BTS member Jimin.

As part of the episode, Suga asked Taemin which of Jimin's performances he thought was the most memorable. "For me, it's 'I Need U'," said the K-pop singer. "We really missed seeing artists be serious and ambitious about performing, but BTS were that group." Suga responded that at the time of its release, Suga believed that BTS' 2015 album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1, which featured the song "I Need U" as its lead single, would be their last studio album.

"I say this now, but I really thought that was going to be out last album," he admitted. "I thought we were done with. I cried so much after the pre-recording of M Countdown, I cried while performing."

During another part of the episode, Suga and Jimin talked about how they are "desperately" waiting for BTS to reunite and how much they miss the group. "We're waiting for the complete regroup gathering in 2025," Suga said. "We're desperately waiting for that," Jimin added, and Suga commented that the septet "really want to promote together" again.

Even though BTS has been on a break since mid-2022, they have been doing so to explore solo projects. Big Hit Music has since re-negotiated contracts with all seven boyband members, with the label stating that it hopes to "share with everyone a full group promotional period in for BTS 2025."

This month, Suga has officially enlisted in the South Korean military, following the enlistment of Jin in December of 2022 and J-hope at the beginning of this year. Currently, the enlistment dates of the remaining four members of BTS, RM, Jungkook, Jimin and V, are unclear.

Meanwhile, Jungkook's "Seven" became the fastest song on Spotify to reach 1 billion streams. After his single "Seven," Jungkook followed it up with another collaboration with Jack Harlow, entitled "3D." The two tracks are featured on Jungkook's upcoming debut solo album, Golden, which was released on Nov. 3.

As well as a collaboration between Latto and Jack Harlow, Golden also features collaborations with DJ Snake and Major Lazer, as well as songs written by Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes. In addition, Jungkook is also featured in the new kid Laroi single "Too Much," which also features UK rapper Central Cee. The song is expected to be included on the Aussie singer's debut album, The First Time, in November.