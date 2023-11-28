This Is the New Most-Viewed Debut K-Pop Music Video in 24 Hours

BabyMonster have already set a new K-pop record since their very recent debut. During the past 24 hours, the rookie girl group has broken the record number of views for the most viewed K-pop debut music video with the release of their new song, "Batter Up."

YG Entertainment, BabyMonster's label, has announced that the music video for their single "Batter Up" has garnered 22.59 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of its release, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. It was released on Nov. 27 at 12 midnight KST.

As a result of this achievement, the K-pop group has broken a record previously held by SM Entertainment quartet Aespa, which reached 21.4 million views with their debut music video for the song "Black Mamba" in November 2020.

It appears that "Batter Up" is doing well internationally. As a result of the music video's popularity, the music video topped the charts of overseas music streaming sites, including Japan's Line Music and China's QQ Music. On QQ Music, it has topped the music index chart, which collects music fans' interactions with each other and streaming in real-time, as well as the "Rising Chart" and "New Song Chart," per MHN Sports.

Besides the fact that the song reached the top of the iTunes charts in a cumulative 21 countries, it also reached the top 5 on the worldwide charts, and it entered the U.S. and UK music charts.

BabyMonster made their eagerly awaited debut nearly a year after first introducing themselves to the public in January and February of this year. They also appeared in the online reality series Last Evaluation. The group was supposed to debut as a seven-member group following the end of Last Evaluation. However, earlier this month, YG Entertainment announced that Ahyeon would not be part of BabyMonster's debut lineup for reasons associated with her health.

In the current lineup, BabyMonster consist of six members: Ruka, Chiquita, Rami, Pharita, Rora, and Asa. They are also the first girl group to emerge from YG Entertainment since K-pop superstars Blackpink made their debut under the label in 2016.

The band's debut was originally scheduled to take place in September 2023, but it was ultimately pushed back due to unknown reasons. Currently, BabyMonster's official YouTube channel has over 500 million views and 3.54 million subscribers.