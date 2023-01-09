Pop Star Reveals Marriage to Composer

Japanese pop superstar Aimer capped 2022 in a big way. Just hours before the clock struck midnight and the world welcomed 2023, the singer announced she married music composer and lyricist Masahiro Tobinai. The newlyweds are long-time collaborators and recently worked together on the theme song for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.

Aimer confirmed her marriage in a Twitter message, sharing with fans, "I will face my music more and more seriously, and continue singing as long as my voice allows." She added, "I would be very happy if you continue to walk the long path of music together with me." Tobinai shared a similar message to his own account, writing, "I promise to live my life cherishing each other's music." The couple's marriage was also confirmed via a statement from Aimer and Tobinai's agency agehasprings posted to its website.

"We pledge that we will further treasure each other's music," the joint statement from the couple read, per Rappler. "We would be very happy if you continue to walk the long path of music together with us. We would appreciate your warm support."

Details of the couple's relationship remain unclear, though they have a long working history. The pair have collaborated on theme songs for a number of titles, including After The Rain, Fate: Unlimited Blade Works, Night World, Vinland Saga, and more. Aimer both performed the songs and wrote the lyrics, while Tobinai composed. The pair began working together in 2011 on Aimer's debut single "Rokutosei no Yoru" and her debut album Sleepless Nights, according to Crunchyroll. She has gone on to release five additional albums. She has also performed theme songs for Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Bleach, No. 6, Gundam UC, Natsume Yūjin-Chō Go, Natsuyuki Rendezvous, and Terror in Resonance.

News of the couple's marriage was met with plenty of congratulations. Reacting to the news, one fan tweeted, "Aimer is married!!!! I wish you much happiness!!! I'm feel so happy!!!!" Another person wrote, "AHHHHHHHHH OMG even Aimer is married!?!? Congratulations on your marriage," with a third person commenting, "Aimer got married I'm so happy for her!!!" Somebody else wrote, "aimer married the producer of her best song good for her," with another adding, "Aimer married Tobinai Masahiro, one of the producers/writers of many of her songs. This is a beautiful announcement to begin the year."