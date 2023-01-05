Comedy Actor Finally Marries After Lengthy Engagement

Comedian Joshua Tan, 32, and his fiancée, Zoen Tay, 25, are now married. The Singaporean movie star and his now-doctor wife got engaged in 2019. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on Dec. 26 at Raffles Hotel in Singapore. According to the entertainment and lifestyle series Just Swipe Lah, per 8 Days, there was "nary a dry eye in the house" once the bride made her entrance. Elsewhere in the ceremony, Joshua and his Ah Boys To Men co-stars, Maxi Lim, Tosh Zhang, Noah Yap, Charlie Lim, and Bunz led a rap performance. Meanwhile, the bride's side was represented by singer and influencer Aden Tan, who portrayed Lin Da Lang from the 2009 Taiwanese idol drama Hi My Sweetheart. Joshua and Zoen dated long distance for five years though Zoen revealed to 8 Days that Joshua, an Australian citizen, frequently flew back to his native country to see her while she was studying medicine at UNSW Sydney, from which she graduated earlier this year.

However, since they spent so much time together, the two only separated for six weeks at most. While speaking with Just Swipe Lah, Maxi introduced himself as the couple's wingman at a muay Thai gym where they first met. The outlet highlighted Joshua's "tear-jerking" wedding vows to Zoen, which had him in tears halfway through. "I want to be the man that you'll always be able to lean on, and ultimately, be everything that you'll ever need, from now on till the very..." His voice trailed off as he fought back the tears. The groom took a few seconds to collect himself, and he continued, "...until the day that we pass from this life."

Friend and actor Shane Pow emceed the wedding. Joshua and Shane both graduated from Ngee Ann Polytechnic with diplomas in mass communications. Joshua was Shane's "first friend" in college; they've been buddies for over a decade. Also attending were local celebrities Aileen Tan, Felicia Chin, Ya Hui, Benjamin Kheng, Sonia Chew, Richard Low, and Chen Xiuhuan. Jack Neo, director of the Ah Boys To Men film series, and Irene Ang, who played Joshua's mother, also attended the event. Joshua is described as someone who "really loves Zoen" by Irene, who wished the couple a lifetime of "eternal love and bliss," while Jack urged them to have a baby soon because it will "be a waste not to," Just Swipe Lah reported.