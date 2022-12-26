Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."

The former couple shared the news via a joint statement posted to Wilde's Twitter account. In that statement, Wilde and Fowler said they "wish to announce that they amicably separated by agreement last year and have divorced." Although they did not detail what lead to their separation, they said, "no third party is involved," adding that "they remain on good terms and wish only the best for each other in the next phases of their lives." The statement concluded, "No further comment or statements will be made." Neither Wilde nor Fowler have offered further comment since.

The divorce comes nearly 26 years after the former couple tied the knot in 1996. Wilde and Fowler first met just six months earlier while they both appeared in the hit West End rock musical Tommy, according to Sky News. They married in Codicote in Hertfordshire in September 1996 before welcoming their first child, son Harry, now 23, just 16 months later in January 1998. They went on to welcome daughter Rose, now 21, two years later in January 2000.

Fowler is an actor best-known for starring as Mimban Lieutenant in Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018. He also notably starred as Lord Godalming in 2013's Dracula. His other credits include EastEnders, a role as Captain Ward in 1997's The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo, Garrow's Law, The Tragedy of Macbeth, London Road, 7 Cases, Next of Kin, and Wonder.land, among several others.

The daughter of rock and roll star Marty Wilde, Wilde is an '80s pop icon who first shot to fame with her 1981 debut single "Kids in America." That song peaked at No. 2 in the UK singles chart and sold over three million records worldwide, per the Daily Mail. She went on to receive the Best British Female solo artist accolade at the BRIT Awards, toured with David Bowie and Michael Jackson, and most recently embarked on her Greatest Hits tour in September this. Along with Kids In America, some of her biggest hits include "You Keep Me Hangin' On, ""Cambodia," and "Chequered Love."