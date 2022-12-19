Gisele Bundchen Reveals She's 'Recharging' With Her Children Outside the US After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is refocusing her energy. The 42-year-old model shared a new Instagram post about her Brazilian vacation on Dec. 18."Recharging with my little ones in the country of my [heart emoji]!," Bündchen wrote in the post. Among the photos on the carousel was a selfie taken during sunset in front of the ocean. Additionally, there were pictures of the supermodel meditating and Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, her two children, with Tom Brady. The post comes after she made her first red carpet appearance since divorcing Brady. She wore a dazzling outfit to the 60th-anniversary celebration of the Brazilian jewelry brand Vivara. Bünchen recently offered another rare and brief update on how she's doing after her split earlier this month, per The New York Times. The publication highlighted that the supermodel was "happy" as she celebrated Vivian's birthday at Walt Disney World.

A photo of Bünchen's recent excursion to Walt Disney World was featured on her Instagram Story. As part of the Incredibles-themed photo, Bünchen posed with her family. She captioned the photo by writing, "Happy kids, happy moms! Thank you @waltdisneyworld!" She shared the photo with her friends as she celebrated Vivian's 10th birthday with Brady's friends. On Dec. 5, the youngster turned 10 years old. The birthday celebrations continued later in the week, as Benjamin turned 13 years old on Dec. 8. This Walt Disney World-themed update came over a month after Bünchen and Brady announced they were getting divorced after 13 years of marriage. In the past, the model and athlete have both shared statements about their split on social media. Bünchen's message began, "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart."

She continued, "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you." Brady described the decision to end their marriage as "painful and difficult." He wrote, "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together." The quarterback continued, "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."