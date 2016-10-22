Police Called to Scottie and Larsa Pippin’s Home Twice in October

Since Scottie Pippen announced that he was divorcing his wife of 19 years, Larsa Pippen, many more details of the couples’ lives over the last few months have come to light. One bit of news is that the Fort Lauderdale Police Department were called to the family home twice in one week.

The first incident at the Pippen house in Ft. Lauderdale occurred on October 1, 2016. Just before midnight, the police were called to the scene to find Larsa Pippen sitting in her car in the driveway. According to PEOPLE, Larsa told the police that she had had a heated argument with Scottie, but it had not turned violent.

Eventually, the former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, went back inside the house, but instead of staying the night at her home, she stayed elsewhere. There were no arrests made during that visit.

Later that week, on October 4, 2016, the Police returned to the Pippen home for a domestic disturbance. Again, there were no arrests, but the Ft. Lauderdale police said that they are unable to release information about the incident at this time.

Neither Larsa nor Scottie have released any official statements about what happened on those night in early October.

“This is a very difficult time for Mr. Pippen. He is hopeful that the divorce will be swift and amicable,” the former NBA star’s attorney said previously to PEOPLE about the divorce. “We are respecting his request to protect his privacy and the privacy of his children during the dissolution of marriage proceedings.”